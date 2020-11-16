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The Art of Appropriation
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28 views • November 16, 2020
This video humorously presents an important topic for art students to consider in this postmodern world: Appropriation. It includes a definition of the term, with examples of appropriation of famous artworks, which illustrate the prevalence of this new art trend. It also considers the legal ramifications for artists who choose to appropriate ideas from other artworks.
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