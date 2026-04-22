An FDA Reckoning Is Underway, Cherie Calbom, The Truth About Seed Oils, New Diabetes, Pharma Drug Linked To Autism - The RSB Show 4-21-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: An FDA Reckoning Is Underway, Cherie Calbom, The Truth About Seed Oils, Carlsbad Aqua, Public Health Trust, New Diabetes Recognized, Pharma Drug Linked To Autism, Urine Feeds the World, AI vs Doctors, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/fda-reckoning-underway-cherie-calbom-carlsbad-aqua-public-health-trust-earned-new-diabetes-recognized-autism-drug-risk-urine-feeds-the-world-ai-skips-doctors-and-more/