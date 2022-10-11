Create New Account
Pediatric Cannabis
The Talking Hedge
Published a month ago |

The Green Rush is a 2-hour weekly live cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media every Friday from 4PM EST to 6PM EST. The show discusses news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.

This Week's topic: Pediatric Cannabis


Guests:

Josh Crossney, Director of Cannabis Events, MJH Life SciencesTM

Megan L’Heureux, Group Editorial Director, Cannabis Science and Technology; Cannabis Patient Care, MJH Life SciencesTM

Rylie Maedler, President, Rylie's Smile Foundation CEO, Rylie’s Sunshine LLC

Janie Maedler, Managing Partner & COO, Rylie's Sunshine LLC

Leah Sera, PharmD, MA, BCPS, Associate Professor, & Program Director, Master of Science in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics (MCST), University of Maryland School of Pharmacy


Episode 1035 The #TalkingHedge...

https://youtu.be/6b7OhX5qyow

