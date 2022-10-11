© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Green Rush is a 2-hour
weekly live cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media every
Friday from 4PM EST to 6PM EST. The show discusses news issues in the cannabis
market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.
This Week's topic: Pediatric Cannabis
Guests:
Josh Crossney, Director of Cannabis Events, MJH Life SciencesTM
Megan L’Heureux, Group Editorial Director, Cannabis Science and Technology; Cannabis Patient Care, MJH Life SciencesTM
Rylie Maedler, President, Rylie's Smile Foundation CEO, Rylie’s Sunshine LLC
Janie Maedler, Managing Partner & COO, Rylie's Sunshine LLC
Leah Sera, PharmD, MA, BCPS, Associate Professor, & Program Director, Master of Science in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics (MCST), University of Maryland School of Pharmacy
Episode 1035 The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/6b7OhX5qyow