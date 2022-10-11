The Green Rush is a 2-hour
weekly live cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media every
Friday from 4PM EST to 6PM EST. The show discusses news issues in the cannabis
market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.
This Week's topic: Pediatric Cannabis
Guests:
Josh Crossney, Director of Cannabis Events, MJH Life SciencesTM
Megan L’Heureux, Group Editorial Director, Cannabis Science and Technology; Cannabis Patient Care, MJH Life SciencesTM
Rylie Maedler, President, Rylie's Smile Foundation CEO, Rylie’s Sunshine LLC
Janie Maedler, Managing Partner & COO, Rylie's Sunshine LLC
Leah Sera, PharmD, MA, BCPS, Associate Professor, & Program Director, Master of Science in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics (MCST), University of Maryland School of Pharmacy
