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4 Easy Ways to Boost Your Mitochondria
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52 views • April 09, 2021
Dr. Nick Ellenson’s journey with functional medicine started when helping a family member overcome digestive issues and also watching one of his best friends struggle with Lyme disease. After seeing how she was helped to overcome Lyme disease, he wanted to help others do the same.
Dr. Ellenson coaches people all over the world, helping them to overcome digestive issues and chronic health issues such as Lyme disease, parasite infections and heavy metal toxicity. His overall goal is to help people get to the cause of his patients’ health issues so that they are able to live healthy, amazing lives.
Dr. Ellenson coaches people all over the world, helping them to overcome digestive issues and chronic health issues such as Lyme disease, parasite infections and heavy metal toxicity. His overall goal is to help people get to the cause of his patients’ health issues so that they are able to live healthy, amazing lives.
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