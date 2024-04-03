Create New Account
Watch Democrats Disrespect and Talk Down To America
Rick Langley
Published 14 hours ago

Speaking in general terms, Politicians are sociopaths. Sociopaths are compelled to control crowds of people. Thus, climbing in and out of skins and accents when the need arises. Except it comes off as a mental breakdown. Which it is.

to americawatch democratsdisrespect and talk down

