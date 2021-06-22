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My Two Cents: E3 2021
The Red Express
The Red Express
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0 view • June 22, 2021
TL;DL – We no longer need it, some of the presentations were a waste of time and money, but I still found 7 more games to add to my wishlist.
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My E3 2021 Picks:
Atomic Heart – https://www.yewtu.be/watch?v=kxdWSyoBcH0
The Ascent – https://www.yewtu.be/watch?v=vqS3whDVa04
Severed Steel – https://www.yewtu.be/watch?v=bmCYTvhE0DA
Death Trash – https://www.yewtu.be/watch?v=D1oA9yUrnlY
Lawn Mowing Simulator – https://www.yewtu.be/watch?v=2i0kZDb2O1U
Dread Templar – https://www.yewtu.be/watch?v=U_Isl0g_wW4
Cruelty Squad – https://www.yewtu.be/watch?v=CHm2d3wf8EU

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