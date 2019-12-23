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Debunking the Pink Tax _ Redonkulas.com
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17 views • December 23, 2019
It's a free market system. That doesn't mean everything is free, but it does mean you don't have to buy anything you don't want or need. So stop your complaining.
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Offend some snowflakes at InvisibleHandFashion.com
Use the coupon code SPACEGHOST to save 10%!
Purchase "Burning the Midnight" on Amazon!
https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.dailymotion.com/redonkula...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5...
http://www.Redonkulas.com
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