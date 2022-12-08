'I ACCIDENTALLY GOT SBF TO ADMIT TO FRAUD' ☕🎰 COFFEEZILLA

VfB was a day late...but for once, NOT a dollar short, frens💵:

How I got Sam to admit to co-mingled funds on FTX leading up to their bankruptcy in ways that I believe is fraudulent. Sam Bankman Fried is the former CEO of FTX and accused of fraud.

This video is an opinion and in no way should be construed as statements of fact. Scams, bad business opportunities, and fake gurus are subjective terms that mean different things to different people. I think someone who promises $100K/month for an upfront fee of $2K is a scam. Others would call it a Napoleon Hill pitch.

0:00 Intro

0:18 Background to the Call

1:05 The Plan

2:12 Failure 1 - New York Times

4:30 Failure 2 - George Stephanopoulos

7:06 Failure 3 - Coffeezilla

8:38 Lessons Learned = The NEW Strategy

9:33 3rd Sam Bankman Fried Call Begins

10:04 Were you treating client assets differently?

10:31 Focus on Client Assets Only

10:51 Sam Tries to Deflect to Alameda

11:26 Can You Explain What That Means?

11:40 Separate Legal Agreement

12:05 Let's Focus Only on the Assets that Terms of Service Applied to

12:29 Sam Cites Billions of Withdrawals

13:32 Is there 1:1 Assets for Customers Who Didn't Agree to Margin?

14:19 Sam Finally Explains "Fungibility" of Funds During Bankruptcy

15:41 There Are No Buckets

16:38 During Collapse We May Have Allowed Withdrawals

17:27 You Can't Treat Everyone Equally

17:51 You Monopolized The Discussion Coffeezilla, Stop Grandstanding

18:40 My Reaction to Sam's Blowup

19:15 I Got What I Was Looking For

20:13 Analogy to Traditional Finance

21:08 Everyone was Subject to the Same Risk

22:31 Did I Monopolize Sam's Time?