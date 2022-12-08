'I ACCIDENTALLY GOT SBF TO ADMIT TO FRAUD' ☕🎰 COFFEEZILLA

VfB was a day late...but for once, NOT a dollar short, frens💵:
How I got Sam to admit to co-mingled funds on FTX leading up to their bankruptcy in ways that I believe is fraudulent. Sam Bankman Fried is the former CEO of FTX and accused of fraud.
Follow Coffeezilla: https://www.youtube.com/@Coffeezilla
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/coffeebreak_YT
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coffeebreak...
► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Coffeezilla-...
🎶 Music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nMSQ1...
Credits:
3D Artist: Ed Leszczynski https://twitter.com/LeszczynskiEd
Video Editor: Harry Bagg https://twitter.com/HarryRBagg
Virtual Production Software: Aximmetry https://aximmetry.com/
This video is an opinion and in no way should be construed as statements of fact. Scams, bad business opportunities, and fake gurus are subjective terms that mean different things to different people. I think someone who promises $100K/month for an upfront fee of $2K is a scam. Others would call it a Napoleon Hill pitch.
0:00 Intro
0:18 Background to the Call
1:05 The Plan
2:12 Failure 1 - New York Times
4:30 Failure 2 - George Stephanopoulos
7:06 Failure 3 - Coffeezilla
8:38 Lessons Learned = The NEW Strategy
9:33 3rd Sam Bankman Fried Call Begins
10:04 Were you treating client assets differently?
10:31 Focus on Client Assets Only
10:51 Sam Tries to Deflect to Alameda
11:26 Can You Explain What That Means?
11:40 Separate Legal Agreement
12:05 Let's Focus Only on the Assets that Terms of Service Applied to
12:29 Sam Cites Billions of Withdrawals
13:32 Is there 1:1 Assets for Customers Who Didn't Agree to Margin?
14:19 Sam Finally Explains "Fungibility" of Funds During Bankruptcy
15:41 There Are No Buckets
16:38 During Collapse We May Have Allowed Withdrawals
17:27 You Can't Treat Everyone Equally
17:51 You Monopolized The Discussion Coffeezilla, Stop Grandstanding
18:40 My Reaction to Sam's Blowup
19:15 I Got What I Was Looking For
20:13 Analogy to Traditional Finance
21:08 Everyone was Subject to the Same Risk
22:31 Did I Monopolize Sam's Time?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.