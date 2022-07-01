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TLAV FDA Votes For New COVID Jabs No New Safety Testing - Scotland To Make Emerg COVID Powers Permanent
The Last American Vagabondhttps://rumble.com/v1ah5gi-fda-votes-for-new-covid-jabs-no-new-safety-testing-and-scotland-to-make-eme.html
https://odysee.com/TDWU-6-29-22:7fb3d7ad13f3f7d38137b23f0456286fd71c4937?src=embed
https://www.rokfin.com/stream/19995/FDA-Votes-For-New-COVID-Jabs-No-New-Safety-Testing--Scotland-To-Make-Emerg-COVID-Powers-Permanent
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/fda-votes-for-new-covid-jabs-no-new-safety-testing-scotland-to-make-emerg-covid-powers-permanent/
FDA Votes For New COVID Jabs (No New Safety Testing) & Scotland To Make Emerg COVID Powers Permanent