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Viganò: Fatima, Russia, and Ukraine - Is he right
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171 views • March 17, 2022
Dr. Taylor Marshall. 3-11-2022
Was Archbishop Viganò correct in his analysis of Our Lady of Fatima, Russia, and the Ukraine? Dr. Taylor Marshall discusses.
Today, 3-17-2022, Pope Francis has announced he will consecrate Russia and the Ukraine to Mary's Immaculate Heart on March 25th, in union with the bishops.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0Xq0t6pG20
Was Archbishop Viganò correct in his analysis of Our Lady of Fatima, Russia, and the Ukraine? Dr. Taylor Marshall discusses.
Today, 3-17-2022, Pope Francis has announced he will consecrate Russia and the Ukraine to Mary's Immaculate Heart on March 25th, in union with the bishops.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0Xq0t6pG20
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