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The Dr's Prescription for A Mass Formation Psychosis
Prosciencetruth
Prosciencetruth
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41 views • January 08, 2022
From - Mark Moss

Timecodes
0:00 What Is the Mass Formation Psychosis
5:18 4 Conditions to Implement Mass Psychosis
8:14 The Tragedy After Conditions Are Met
11:07 Previous Examples
13:44 The Un Group
15:48 The Real Danger
16:43 The Doctor's Prescription
21:51 Share Your Thoughts
22:39 Outro

The Dr's prescription for a mass formation psychosis. What the heck does that even mean? A mass formation psychosis? Well if you are wondering what is going on in the world today, or how the world is completely divided, literally putting people into 2 different classes of people. The mainstream is saying either go along with the narrative or be silenced, censored and de-platformed, and even banned and shunned from society.

One group of people, seemingly the majority, are totally for this, happy to tell you to do what we say or else, even if it goes against the laws of the land and even common sense.

In this video, will explain
- What this all means
- How it works
- What is driving this
- Where this all goes if we are not careful and THERE IS GOOD NEWS! We can actually improve things if we take the Drs prescription to cure this
Mass Formation Psychosis, before things get really bad.

So let's go

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Keywords
valuespainbreakdowndisconnectedarguementmass formation psychosismass populationclasses of people
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