Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (23 February 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces defeated formations of one motorised infantry brigade and one territorial defence brigade close to Volchansk and Zolochev (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses were up to 30 troops, six armoured fighting vehicles, two artillery guns, including one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian troops inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of five mechanised brigades, one assault brigade, one territorial defence brigade, and one National Guard brigade near Kupyansk, Dvurechnaya, Peschanoye, Shiykovka, Zagoruykovka, Novaya Kruglyakovka Staroverovka, Zeleny Gai (Kharkov region), Yampolovka and Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 190 troops, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, one French-made VAB armoured personnel carrier, five motor vehicles, and four field artillery guns, including two NATO-made ones. In addition, one Nota electronic warfare station and one ammunition depot were neutralised.

▫️As a result of decisive offensive actions, units of the Yug Group of Forces liberated Ulakly (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian troops hit formations of six mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade of the AFU near Seversk, Dronovka, Verkhnekamenskoye, Novomarkovo, Belogorovka, Chasov Yar, Stupochki, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 165 troops, one tank, one armoured fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, and four field artillery guns.

One radar reconnaissance station and two ammunition depots were neutralised.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units completed the liberation of Novoandreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian troops launched and attack on formations of seven mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade, one assault brigade, one assault regiment, and two National Guard brigade close to Kotlino, Zverevo, Sergeyevka, Lenina, Berezovka, Shevchenko, Udachnoye, Uspenovka, and Andreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 360 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, two Kozak armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, and three artillery guns.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. Russian troops inflicted fire damage on formations of one tank brigade, two mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade, one marine brigade, and two territorial defence brigades near Konstantinopol, Razliv, Bogatyr, Komar, Burlatskoye (DPR), and Gulyaipole (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses were more than 150 troops, one Novator armoured fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, four field artillery guns, and two ammunition depots.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces engaged military personnel and hardware of four mechanised brigades, one mountain assault brigade, and three coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Respublikanets, Vysokoye, Sadovoye, Dneprovskoye (Kherson region), Lobkovoye, and Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses were up to 85 troops, seven motor vehicles, two artillery guns, two electronic warfare stations, and two ammunition depots.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, locations of AFU senior staff meetings, and training sites for unmanned aerial vehicles operators, fuel depots as well as temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian troops in 142 areas.

▫️Air defence units shot down four French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile, and 73 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 656 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 44,263 unmanned aerial vehicles, 596 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,713 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,521 MLRS combat vehicles, 21,980 field artillery guns and mortars, and 32,059 units of support military vehicles of the enemy have been neutralised.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry