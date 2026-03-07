BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Penturk UFO Incident & UK Disclosure - Ben Emlyn-Jones Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
42 followers
1
36 views • 1 day ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2026/03/06/the-penturk-incident/

In Part 1 Ben Emlyn-Jones, British UFO Investigator, joins us at the Cosmic Switchboard to discuss the Pentyrch Wales UFO Incident(s) which occurred on February 26th, 2016. Ben just attended the 10 Year Anniversary Conference about Pentyrch and has brought back important information. Ben was the first investigator in the world who took the Pentyrch Case seriously.  He details the sighting of a large tetrahedron craft that decloaked in the sky, fired lightning bolts at the ground, and caused electronic interference. Ben explains the intense military presence that followed including AWACS aircraft and a massive explosion near a hospital that shook the building. He also covers the subsequent sealing off of Smilog Woods by police and the official cover stories involving ash dieback disease and backfilled military exercise notices. In Part 2 Ben Emlyn-Jones does a Deep Dive about a number of UFO related issues including UFO Cases in Britain, the Harassment he received as a result of investigating Pentyrch and UFO Hotspots/Skinwalker Ranch type places in the UK. Ben and James explore the broader implications of UFO activity and historical cases. They discuss the 1933 Magenta crash in Italy and the involvement of Mussolini and the Vatican. They talk about to the work of David Paulides and Missing 411 cases involving strange injuries and potential alien abduction. They also examine the high volume of UFO activity in the UK including the Yorkshire coastline and objects emerging from the sea, as well as the modern media rebranding of UFO phenomena as drones.

Keywords
ufovaticandronesosswalesdavid paulidescrop circlesalien abductionsmissing 411tetrahedronnorth seaundersea basesben emlyn-jonespenturkmilitary cover-upsmilog woodsmagenta crashitaly 1933timothy goodrst33wright-pattersonuk ufo sightingspaul sinclairsonic booms
