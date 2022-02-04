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Situation Update: Freedom Fighters Have The Upper Hand!! But The Game Is Dirty As Ever!!
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5212 views • February 04, 2022
The Fight For Freedom Is At An All Time High And We Are Winning The Battles!! But The War Is Far From Over!!!
Do You Remember The Horrible Famine In Ethiopia In The 1980's? The Marxists Destroyed Their Food Production! They Destroy Everything; Especially Food Production. Be Prepared And Go To: http://www.prepwith17uprising.com and Save $50 On A 4 Week Food Kit!!
Let's Get This War On Information Going Daily!! Give A Small Donation To Help Our Production Rate Today!! Go To: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95
Our Patreon is: https://www.patreon.com/user?
Sources for This Video:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-mtg-says-dr-fauci-is-josef-mengele-2-0/
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=61f94e7d17bdc33301c16f51
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=61fc16dbd5247b0024a1e803
https://gregreese.substack.com/p/world-war-and-the-great-awakening
https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-ccp-will-kill-as-many-as-it-has-to-kill-to-preserve-its-power-historian_4253612.html?welcomeuser=1
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/02/03/pedophile-professor-lectured-at-west-point-air-force/
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/the-army-will-begin-discharging-vaccine-refusers-immediatley
https://thenewamerican.com/if-election-fraud-not-stopped-us-to-become-venezuela-patrick-byrne/
https://www.westernjournal.com/email-hidden-5-years-declared-hunter-biden-undercut-us-efforts-fight-ukraine-corruption-report/
https://www.sgtreport.com/2022/02/examining-what-the-satanic-globalist-cult-has-planned-next-the-destruction-of-our-natural-immune-systems-to-meet-their-goal-of-a-500-million-world-population-is-playing-out-now/
Do You Remember The Horrible Famine In Ethiopia In The 1980's? The Marxists Destroyed Their Food Production! They Destroy Everything; Especially Food Production. Be Prepared And Go To: http://www.prepwith17uprising.com and Save $50 On A 4 Week Food Kit!!
Let's Get This War On Information Going Daily!! Give A Small Donation To Help Our Production Rate Today!! Go To: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95
Our Patreon is: https://www.patreon.com/user?
Sources for This Video:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-mtg-says-dr-fauci-is-josef-mengele-2-0/
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=61f94e7d17bdc33301c16f51
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=61fc16dbd5247b0024a1e803
https://gregreese.substack.com/p/world-war-and-the-great-awakening
https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-ccp-will-kill-as-many-as-it-has-to-kill-to-preserve-its-power-historian_4253612.html?welcomeuser=1
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/02/03/pedophile-professor-lectured-at-west-point-air-force/
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/the-army-will-begin-discharging-vaccine-refusers-immediatley
https://thenewamerican.com/if-election-fraud-not-stopped-us-to-become-venezuela-patrick-byrne/
https://www.westernjournal.com/email-hidden-5-years-declared-hunter-biden-undercut-us-efforts-fight-ukraine-corruption-report/
https://www.sgtreport.com/2022/02/examining-what-the-satanic-globalist-cult-has-planned-next-the-destruction-of-our-natural-immune-systems-to-meet-their-goal-of-a-500-million-world-population-is-playing-out-now/
Keywords
vaccinescorruptionglobalistsnew world ordergeorge soroscrimes against humanitybill gatesjeff zuckerlara loganfauciccpworld warsatanic cultfreedom fightersgreat resethunter biden emailsmarjorie taylor greeneyoung global leaderssupply chain crisisgraphene oxidedavos 2022freedom truckersus military discharges vaccine refusers
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