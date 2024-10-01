💥🇮🇱 Iranian state broadcaster IRIB has released footage of the beginning of the missile attack on Israel.

Iran has used hypersonic missiles for the first time during airstrikes on Israel, reports the Iranian agency IRIB.

Iranian hypersonic missiles Fattah have for the first time destroyed Israeli Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 missile defense systems, reports the Iranian TV channel IRIB.

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the Middle East on Wednesday, the Council's chair announced.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has urged the UN Security Council to take decisive action to "prevent new threats" from Israel.

⚠️Joe Biden: The consequences of the Iranian attack have not yet become clear, and we are holding consultations with Israel on how to respond

Israel's Permanent Representative to the UN called Iran a terrorist state, which showed its true face with the attack on Israel. According to him, Israel's response to the attack will be painful.

Iran made a big mistake by attacking Israel and will pay for it, the bunker rat (Netanhahu) said.





⚠️Iranian General Staff: The Zionist entity must anticipate the widespread and comprehensive destruction of its infrastructure if it responds to the attack

The Iranian missile strike on Israel is over, but if Israel responds, a new attack will be "stronger and more powerful," said the Iranian Foreign Minister.

In the event of an attack by Israel's allies, Iran will strike their bases in the Middle East, the country's General Staff reported.

🚨⚠️‼️ Standard & Poor's: downgrading Israel's long-term credit rating from "A+" to "A" with a negative outlook “due to prolonged conflict”.













