BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💥Iranian state broadcaster IRIB has released footage of the beginning of the missile attack on Israel
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
185 views • 7 months ago

💥🇮🇱 Iranian state broadcaster IRIB has released footage of the beginning of the missile attack on Israel.

 Iran has used hypersonic missiles for the first time during airstrikes on Israel, reports the Iranian agency IRIB.

Iranian hypersonic missiles Fattah have for the first time destroyed Israeli Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 missile defense systems, reports the Iranian TV channel IRIB.

Adding:

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the Middle East on Wednesday, the Council's chair announced.Adding:

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has urged the UN Security Council to take decisive action to "prevent new threats" from Israel.

Adding much more:

Adding:

⚠️Joe Biden: The consequences of the Iranian attack have not yet become clear, and we are holding consultations with Israel on how to respond

Adding:

Israel's Permanent Representative to the UN called Iran a terrorist state, which showed its true face with the attack on Israel. According to him, Israel's response to the attack will be painful.

Adding:

Iran made a big mistake by attacking Israel and will pay for it, the bunker rat (Netanhahu) said.


Adding:

⚠️Iranian General Staff: The Zionist entity must anticipate the widespread and comprehensive destruction of its infrastructure if it responds to the attack

The Iranian missile strike on Israel is over, but if Israel responds, a new attack will be "stronger and more powerful," said the Iranian Foreign Minister.

In the event of an attack by Israel's allies, Iran will strike their bases in the Middle East, the country's General Staff reported.

Adding, economics:

🚨⚠️‼️ Standard & Poor's: downgrading Israel's long-term credit rating from "A+" to "A" with a negative outlook “due to prolonged conflict”.






Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy