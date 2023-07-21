CORPORATE TAKEOVER - The WHO’s CORPORATE Power Grab Through Surveillance & “Triple Billion” Targets

During an interview with Peter Sweden, Noor Bin Ladin exposed how the World Health Organization (“WHO”) does not care about your health, but instead, it acts as a globalist organization under the United Nations (“UN”) to bring about centralized control. She discussed how the aim has been the same for the past 100 years, WHO’s grand designs for surveillance and its “triple billion” targets.

The globalists have been building an infrastructure throughout the 20th century and the UN is very much part of that infrastructure, Bin Ladin explained in the video above. With the setting up of the UN, they were able to go ahead with the centralization of power towards a One World Government. And WHO is very much a key part of the globalist structure. But this plan began long before the UN or WHO were founded.

The League of Nations was established at the end of World War I to create a One World Government. The League of Nations, like its successor the United Nations (UN), had a health organization that was driven by 'philanthropists' and their foundations – specifically the Rockefeller Foundation International Health Board.

Public health became the ideal vehicle through which Rockefeller 'philanthropy' could apply scientific findings to the 'public good'.

Rockefeller’s business, scientific, and philanthropic advisers Frederick T Gates, Charles Wardell Stiles, and Wickliffe Rose perceived anaemia-provoking hookworm disease to be both a key factor that explained the economic “backwardness” of the USA’s southern states and an impediment to its industrialization. These men helped orchestrate the Rockefeller Sanitary Commission for the Eradication of Hookworm Disease that operated from 1910 to 1914.

This campaign uncovered the possibilities of public health in eliminating the disease through an anthelmintic drug; the promotion of shoe-wearing and latrines; and public health propaganda. Following this success, the [Rockefeller Foundation] created an International Health Board, which was reorganized as the International Health Division (IHD) in 1927.

The Rockefeller Foundation and the international health agenda, Anne-Emanuelle Birn and Elizabeth Fee, The Lancet, 11 May 2013

Together with Nick Cerutti, Noor Bin Ladin founded We Hurt Others, a website to help disseminate information about WHO’s true intentions and machinations.

