Today's Kids in 40 Years
What is happening
Oct 15, 2022 Grab your Red/Blue Light Teeth Whitening Kit at https://naturalteethwhiteners.com/jp Get 60% Off when you use that link! Get your Freedom Merch Here - https://bit.ly/3SqObSZ Upcoming LIVE shows - https://awakenwithjp.com/pages/tour Take a stand against censorship. Join my Awakened Warriors Email List - https://awakenwithjp.com/joinme Here's what today's kids will be like in 40 years...

childrenabusecrimemasktransgendersurgerypuberty blockerslockdownsawakenwithjptoday kids in 40 years

