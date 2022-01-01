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Infowars Predicted Covid Policies More Than A Decade Ago. På svenska efter 3,50
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50 views • January 01, 2022
1. Infowars Predicted Covid Policies More Than A Decade Ago. Infowars are tomorrow news today. Alex Jones have been called a conspiracy theorist all the time but mostly he is right.
https://www.brighteon.com/2e557234-5413-49b3-a8ee-c40d3ffc5791
2. Video: After Two Years, CDC Head Admits PCR Tests Produce False Positives. Kary Mullis, the inventor of the tests also said they were not good for testing virus but nobody listened.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-after-two-years-cdc-head-admits-pcr-tests-produce-false-positives/
3. What Does The NWO Have Planned For Us In 2022? These criminal scumbags are getting desperate and they will never give up. They are satanic pedophiles feeding on babies blood.
https://www.brighteon.com/1c38e1ec-803f-4b8f-911f-faee31b3a468
4. NANO particles from VAXX can ZAP Your_Heart. The vaxx can connect you to 5G
https://www.brighteon.com/ecbe3e55-8b00-441a-9082-54f8f90a6c0e
5. 60 Hertz (5G) Will cook you. 1985 CNN video about MICROWAVE WEAPONS at 60 Hertz. Imagine what have happened since 1985.
https://www.brighteon.com/2b9ecb02-1aa0-429e-872f-e2df810ad59f
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/2e557234-5413-49b3-a8ee-c40d3ffc5791
2. Video: After Two Years, CDC Head Admits PCR Tests Produce False Positives. Kary Mullis, the inventor of the tests also said they were not good for testing virus but nobody listened.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-after-two-years-cdc-head-admits-pcr-tests-produce-false-positives/
3. What Does The NWO Have Planned For Us In 2022? These criminal scumbags are getting desperate and they will never give up. They are satanic pedophiles feeding on babies blood.
https://www.brighteon.com/1c38e1ec-803f-4b8f-911f-faee31b3a468
4. NANO particles from VAXX can ZAP Your_Heart. The vaxx can connect you to 5G
https://www.brighteon.com/ecbe3e55-8b00-441a-9082-54f8f90a6c0e
5. 60 Hertz (5G) Will cook you. 1985 CNN video about MICROWAVE WEAPONS at 60 Hertz. Imagine what have happened since 1985.
https://www.brighteon.com/2b9ecb02-1aa0-429e-872f-e2df810ad59f
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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