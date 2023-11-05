Create New Account
Intense Israeli Airstrikes ongoing in Gaza, Described as One of the Most Intense since 7-October.
Published 19 hours ago

Intense Israeli airstrikes ongoing in Gaza, described as one of the most intense since 7-October.

Israeli warplanes carry out over 100 air strikes on al-Shati Camp, Zeitoun area in Gaza in half an hour


