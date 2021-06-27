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JEDI 101 - COUPLES REIKI - Part 5 - Tantra, Male & Female SEXUAL ENERGIES & How a Partner Can Help Increase CHI FLOW - Steven D Kelley
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96 views • June 27, 2021
The Steven D Kelley Show 5 31 2015 Jedi 101 Part V Couples Reiki
We explore the dynamics of male and female energy, and how a partner can help increase chi flow. We discuss the nature of psychic energy and sexual energy. We learn how we can use our energy moving skills in the bedroom. This aspect is a major part of energy flow development. We also discuss historical taboos and why our sexuality is suppressed to keep us weak.
We explore the dynamics of male and female energy, and how a partner can help increase chi flow. We discuss the nature of psychic energy and sexual energy. We learn how we can use our energy moving skills in the bedroom. This aspect is a major part of energy flow development. We also discuss historical taboos and why our sexuality is suppressed to keep us weak.
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