When you follow the "Experts" that can't even read academic government funded White Papers, Standards, Policies and Marketshare You Are In BIG Trouble!

Ian F Akyildiz " in terms of bio-nano-things these are for the health applications I did alot of research on that in the last 15 years um bio-nano-scale-machines these are for injecting into the body and always monitoring the health problems and that is also going really well with these COVID VACCINES its going in that direction these MRNA's are nothing but small scale nao-machines they are programmed and then they are injected in the internet of nano-scale-things and those will be part of 7G and beyond"

Ian F Akyildiz National Science Foundation

Ian f akildiz 6G Internet of Bio-Nano Things International Telecommunications Union-United Nations https://www.google.com/search?q=ian+f+akyildiz+6g+iobnt+itu&sca_esv=f29961f6c43f873e&sxsrf=ADLYWII0RV1C1OiJ_WWSfBRlZbp_lHOvDg%3A1733252487954&ei=h1VPZ_fuOay0wN4PjuGgiAo&oq=ian+f+akyildiz+iobnt&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIhRpYW4gZiBha3lpbGRpeiBpb2JudCoCCAAyChAjGLADGCcYywQyChAjGLADGCcYywQyChAjGLADGCcYywQyCxAAGIAEGLADGKIEMgsQABiABBiwAxiiBEiaGlAAWABwAHgAkAEAmAGBAaABgQGqAQMwLjG4AQHIAQCYAgGgAo0BmAMAiAYBkAYFkgcDMC4xoAf1Bg&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp

National nanotechnology initiative 20 Years: NNI 20th Anniversary

Scientists and engineers across many fields and disciplines are united by their work at the nanoscale. Their diverse efforts have helped produce everything from faster microchips to powerful mRNA vaccines. https://www.nano.gov/anniversarysymposium

The vision of the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) is a future in which the ability to understand and control matter at the nanoscale https://www.nano.gov/

IEC STANDARDIZATION: Understanding Bio-digital convergence

The term bio-digital convergence denotes the convergence of engineering, nanotechnology, biotechnology, information technology and cognitive science. While the concept is at least 20 years old,

https://www.iec.ch/biodigital-convergence

IEC: A standard journey for BioDigital convergence (Human Augmentation, Geoengineering)

https://www.iec.ch/blog/standard-journey-biodigital-convergence

International Telecommunications Union-United Nations THZ: It is anticipated that THz band communications will enable unprecedented applications both at the macro-scale and at the nano-scale, ranging from high-speed satellite communications, ultra-high-capacity wireless fronthaul/backhaul in cellular networks, ultra-high-speed short-distance data transfer between devices, to inter/intra-chip communications and instantaneous data exchange between nano-scale devices. https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/2021/003/Pages/default.aspx