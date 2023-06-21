Create New Account
You All Have Been Sold Out
Biden Inc: The Swamp Is For Sale

* What do China, Hunter Biden, Blackrock, Larry Fink and wokeism have in common?

* Is Joe [Bidan] a paid asset for the Chinese Communist Party and committing acts of treason?

* The evidence is a little suspicious!

* Perverse incentives are everywhere.

* Everything — and nearly everyone — is for sale.

* Follow the $.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 21 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2vikgr-explosive-undercover-video-shows-how-the-swamp-is-for-sale-ep.-2036-0621202.html

Keywords
treasoncorruptioncommunismsocialismdan bonginomoney launderingjoe bidencapitalismhunter bidenbriberycover upinfiltrationracketeeringscandalsubversionccpblackmailchicomwar machinebiden crime familyinfluence peddlingwokeismbig guykleptocracyforeign agent

