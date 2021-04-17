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Kitten Love: Memories of My Two Lost Kittens
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110 views • April 17, 2021
This video is a collection of my photographs that chronicle the lives of two feral kittens that I adopted during the summer of 2018. After weeks of my coaxing, they got used to having me around to take care of them. They became friendly, affectionate pets. Unfortunately, Blynken's life ended when he was hit by a truck in early Spring of 2019; his brother, Wynken, eventually wandered off in late Spring of 2020, as feral cats often do; hopefully, he found a new home elsewhere. It reminds us that we should enjoy the simple pleasures of our lives, like spending time with our pets.
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