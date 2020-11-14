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IF BIDEN IS ELECTED WITH THIS FRAUD; MASKS ARE MANDATED; OR VACCINES MANDATED OR COHERCED; THIS GOVERNMENT IS GOING TO MEET THE 120 MILLION AMERICAN RIFLEMEN - AND DIE
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152 views • November 14, 2020
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For episode descriptions, etc., please go to (and bookmark) http://www.hagmannreport.com
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OH, AND FUCK WALGREENS
THE GOVERNMENT PAYING IS THE U.S. CITIZEN PAYING WITH INTEREST FROM THE PRINTED MONEY.
DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINES PATRIOTS
ARREST EXECUTIVES FROM WALGREENS, PFIZER, MODERNA, HHS, NIH, NIAID, CDC, FDA AND HOLD COURT MARTIALS AND EXECUTIONS.
THESE COURT MARTIAL WILL BE HELD BY THE PEOPLE AND JUSTICE WILL BE SWIFT
For episode descriptions, etc., please go to (and bookmark) http://www.hagmannreport.com
Help HAGMANN REPORT fight censorship by accessing our show on our own site.
WATCH LIVE - Monday-Friday 7-9:00 PM ET HERE: https://www.HagmannReportLive.com
Please help HAGMANN REPORT keep the lights on - Support HAGMANN REPORT on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/hagmannreport
Hagmann Report Website: http://www.HagmannReport.com
OH, AND FUCK WALGREENS
THE GOVERNMENT PAYING IS THE U.S. CITIZEN PAYING WITH INTEREST FROM THE PRINTED MONEY.
DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINES PATRIOTS
ARREST EXECUTIVES FROM WALGREENS, PFIZER, MODERNA, HHS, NIH, NIAID, CDC, FDA AND HOLD COURT MARTIALS AND EXECUTIONS.
THESE COURT MARTIAL WILL BE HELD BY THE PEOPLE AND JUSTICE WILL BE SWIFT
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