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** President Trump Warns of Mail-In Voter Fraud ** - 26/May/2020
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** President Trump Tweet: 26/May/2020
"There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way!"
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current eventsdemocratspoliticscorruptiondeep statepresident trumppelosielection 2020voter fraudblue statesmail in ballotslockdownnewsomecoronavirusballot harvesting
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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