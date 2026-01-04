Nebraska’s DMV Language Accommodation Policy: A Safety Crack in the Driver-Licensing Bottleneck

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nebraska DMV issues driver’s licenses and state IDs to lawful non-citizens using federal documents. No English proficiency is required for standard licenses. Critics raise safety concerns and call for legislative or administrative changes to restrict or modify the process.
View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald and Substack https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/nebraskas-dmv-language-accommodation
