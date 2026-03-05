Dow 50,000: Why Wall Street Keeps Misunderstanding Trumpnomics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On April 7 of last year, with tariff panic gripping the markets and the Dow plunging toward 38,000, I went on CNBC’s Squawk Box with a simple message: relax. The Dow was on a clear path to 50,000.
Last Friday, that milestone was reached.
My forecast wasn’t luck, bravado, or market cheerleading. It was analysis—rooted in a supply-side growth model that Wall Street continues to underestimate, misunderstand, or dismiss outright.
The Trump economy is engineered for sustained expansion. It runs on four mutually reinforcing growth engines. Watch this video for the scoop!