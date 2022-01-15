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NIGHT SHADOWS 01142022 -- Arrivals, Deceptions, Wars & Omega. UFO, Deceptions & Lies, End of Days, Omega Points, Earth Changes and More...
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593 views • January 15, 2022
As the days of probation for humanity come to an end, lies and nothing but lies emerge from world leadership as they follow their scrips to bring in their long sought after NEW WORLD ORDER, a total China "social credit system" that tracks, records awards and punishes everyone on Earth, a slave state hard to envision, run mostly by AI, the final antichrist system. Then we have rumors of a huge fleet of "motherships" that have been spotted moving into our solar system, meaning that THE ARRIVAL is getting very close indeed. This is, of course, the STRONG DELUSION that the Lord speaks of in the Bible, and warns mankind of this pending arrival and the huge deception that it brings with it. Mankind, by and large,has rejected the Bible's warning about THE FALL, THE SALVATION and FINAL RESCUE of those who accept the message, but most must and will accept THE LIE and go into eternal ruin and more...
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