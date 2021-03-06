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This Video Was Aired one Time After 9-11 & Never seen Again - 2021-01
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825 views • March 06, 2021
CNN News story reported by J. McIntyre who reports that NO PLANE hit the Pentagon. That discussion footage was never aired again.
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Posted on Santa Surfing's Telegram account on March 4th, 2021, which was forwarded on QANON's Telegraph account.
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Posted on Santa Surfing's Telegram account on March 4th, 2021, which was forwarded on QANON's Telegraph account.
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