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☕ Time Line To Peace
Twisted Light Worker
Twisted Light Worker
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42 views • January 19, 2022
There are two distinct and different time lines at play. Prophesies of the past no longer serve and we are now at the leading edge of the leading edge of massive changes on planet earth. These time lines are separating and a 'New Man' is in the process of becoming. An "Enlightened Man."

Other Important Videos For This Time

* Trust What Plan? » » » https://www.brighteon.com/ce3676e8-5115-446f-9d8d-cc1239003b5c
* WTF Now? » » » https://www.brighteon.com/ce55f7c3-9788-4cf0-bc42-323341c14e49
* How Does Awakening appear? » » » https://rumble.com/vhzuk5--a-visual-description-of-awakening.html
* Awakening Meditation » » » https://rumble.com/vhtrjp--a-powerful-guided-meditation-.html

Songs Of Freedom And Peace for this amazing time.
Stand Up by Sarah Smith - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5BaWgmeEzo
FREEDOM by Robin Benedict - https://www.youtube.com/user/robinbenedict/videos

𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3

Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon and UGEtube. Search for "The Twisted Light Worker."

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Keywords
awakeningawakenresetworldpeacethegreatresettwistedlightworker
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