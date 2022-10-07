Master Artist killed by VAXX induced HEART ATTACK at Airport

The Facebook account for Kim Jung Gi – or Jung Gi Kim – shared the tragic news. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the sudden passing of Kim Jung Gi. After finishing his last schedule in Europe, Jung Gi went to the airport to fly to New York, where he experienced chest pains and was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery, but sadly passed away." Kim Jung Gi, famed for his intricate, fast and spontaneously-drawn huge crowd scenes, was travelling to New York Comic Con, where he was a guest and exhibiting in Artists Alley.



Kim Jung Gi is best known for his public live drawing events. His live drawing performances in which he would draw huge detailed scenes without preparation, pencilling, sketching or research, saw him enter the Guinness Book Of World Records for longest drawing by an individual record. He was set to do such a performance at NYCC as part of the Charity.

SOURCE:

https://t.me/died_suddenly/777

