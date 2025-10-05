© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Inside NORAD, Cheyene Mountain Complex Underground - clip, Newsnation, exclusive.
I will probably upload the full video.
This is the description found at NewsNation, October 3rd.
Whether it’s a Russian fighter jet incursion, a Chinese spy balloon or drug runners on a Venezuelan boat, the folks at NORAD are monitoring homeland defense. Brian Entin takes us inside the nation’s most secure military facility: the Cheyenne Mountain Complex. NewsNation goes a mile into the secret underground bunker, which is constantly ready in case the continent is attacked. From the three-foot-thick blast doors to the springs that can protect the mountain in case of nuclear attack, and even the command center where shootdowns are authorized, we take you to the heart of this classified command center. We discuss it all with the four-star general who hurried back from the meeting with President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for an exclusive interview just hours later.