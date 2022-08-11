BASES2022 Matthew Williams Urban Explorer URBEX

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Matthew Williams is an "infamous" circlemaker, and UFO researcher, who has turned his talents to urban exploring. This involves ex MoD bases, Exisiting deep underground military bases, and even Oil Rigs.
Matthews team's videos are available at TheSecretVault on YouTube.
he has also been doing the finest crop circle overflies in the past. Now he has moved on, others have taken his place.