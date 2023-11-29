'Trying to play by his own rules': Hunter Biden demands public hearing

Hunter Biden has demanded he receive a public hearing as he rejects the US House Oversight Committee's subpoena request for closed-door testimony.
Hunter Biden's attorney Abbe Lowell sent a letter to Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer.
The letter confirms his willingness to testify before Congress, but he requests a public hearing instead to prevent "leaks".
"A public hearing would prevent selective leaks, manipulated transcripts, doctored exhibits or one-sided press statements," Lowell wrote.
“If, as you claim, your efforts are important and involve issues that Americans should know about, then let the light shine on these proceedings."
Comer replied to the letter by accusing Hunter Biden of “trying to play by his own rules instead of following the rules required of everyone else".
