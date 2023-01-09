https://gettr.com/post/p248pmoe049



1/7/2023 Kevin McCarthy mentioned in his inaugural speech as House Speaker that an investigation into the origins of the COVID virus would be launched. Back on November 26 last year, Miles Guo pointed out that the Chinese Communist Party was worrying that Congressman McCarthy would target the CCP by investigating the origins of the virus after being elected as the Speaker of the House.





1/7/2023 凯文·麦卡锡在美国众议院议长就职演讲中提到，要对新冠病毒溯源展开调查。早在去年11月26日，文贵先生就指出，中共害怕麦卡锡议员当选众议院议长后对中共会发起病毒溯源。