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The Fed is About to Trigger a Recession
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140 views • January 12, 2022
From Steven Van Metre
A recession is coming as the Fed will aggressively unwind its stimulus and raise rates. By raising rates the Fed will reduce demand, which will send the economy into a recession. Without fiscal and monetary stimulus, be warned, the economy is heading into a recession.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/RQKQNxLeq1c
A recession is coming as the Fed will aggressively unwind its stimulus and raise rates. By raising rates the Fed will reduce demand, which will send the economy into a recession. Without fiscal and monetary stimulus, be warned, the economy is heading into a recession.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/RQKQNxLeq1c
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