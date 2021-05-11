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The Real Story - OANN Global Impact of Biden Border Crisis
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110 views • May 11, 2021
More Republican members of the House of Representatives visited the border in San Diego, El Centro, and Yuma to find out for themselves The Real Story of what's happening there. And what they're uncovering is shocking.
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