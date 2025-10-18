High Probability That Elon Musk Will Buy Infowars! Must Watch!





As Elon Musk has been working with Alex Jones for a while now, this should come as no surprise in this Truly Epic move putting Elon back into the World Stage and at the same time Saving Infowars Once and For All From the Demonic Forces trying to shut it down. If there is one man that God has picked to stop the darkside against Alex Jones in this physical realm, it’s Elon Musk!



The Resilience of Humankind to Survive The Covid Genocide of 2020 Shows how Strong We Are! Payback Time!



It’s An Incredible Time To Be Alive In Our Continued Fight to Absolutely Destroy The Deep State! End The Corruption Forever! To Bring Back Our Republic! Spaceship Technology! Freedom! We The People Will Never Stop Fighting Until We Have This Freedom! Never Back Down! Never Give In!