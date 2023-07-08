NIGHT SHADOWS 07072023 -- 777 and the UN Global Control Over a 7-Year Plan

July 7, 2023 is a 777 number, a series of "completes" indicating that we are on the verge of Daniel's 70th Week, and confirming it is a brand-new UN plan to take-over the world with a 7-YEAR PLAN. Why would they issue a 7-year plan for a total takeover of Earth, and at the same time the UN's WHO has a "plan" for total takeover of your health, which means total control over every aspect of life, including GUN CONTROL. Then we have the war in Ukraine and rumors of Ukraine causing a major radiation leak to bring NATO into the conflict. So far, we have no more news regarding that event - and then Earth changes abound, and the UN is saying we need a global control over everything, which includes all outdoor activities, such as cook-outs and cars, and 5 minute cities and more...

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

THE LOCKSMITH by Stewart Best just $24.95: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=X49LZKR8K6LAE

FREE!! DARKLIGHT :https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view

Substack: https://stewartcbest.substack.com

https://larrywtaylor.substack.com/