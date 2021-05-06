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The Sensor Implant
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103 views • May 06, 2021
1000 sailors tested positive for COVID 19 in 2020. The scientists developed a sensor to detect if a person is about to get sick to prevent infection and make sure everybody else is protected. The Sensor Implant enters Hydrogel into one's tissues.
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