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Bodies turned into dust, and buildings also
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139 views • December 03, 2021
I know that it has been over 20 years; but where did the Towers go? Was it just explosives, or was it a directed energy weapon --causing molecular dissociation (turned to dust in mid air)? Controlled demolition always leaves a pile of rubble 13% of the height of the original structure; but only 2% of the Tower's rubble height remained that day. The rest of the "mass" of the Towers turned into white dust and covered all Manhattan with concrete-snow 6 inches deep.
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