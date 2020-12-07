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COVID Caused Electile Dysfunction: You Can’t Choose ANYTHING About Your Life
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27 views • December 07, 2020
COVID created Trump’s electile dysfunction. But it’s not just the election. Lockdown has taken away our right to choose EVERYTHING about our life — even WALKING in LA. Your ability to choose whether you want a vaccine or to live your life w/o health dictators is FAR more important than the limited choice of crooked or impotent politicians.
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Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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