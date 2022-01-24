A BUNCH OF RED FLAGS

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Published 01/22/2022
Sources
Giving Pledge https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7802401/Billionaire-couple-murdered-discussed-pledging-fortune-philanthropy-foundation.html
CBS https://youtu.be/Hjo3NbYUsbQ
Family https://youtu.be/QJ3leXglHUQ
Demolished https://www.ctvnews.ca/canada/demolition-begins-on-sherman-mansion-where-billionaires-were-murdered-1.4410180
Blurry Video https://youtu.be/oIsuVobpZqA
Apotex donates HCQ https://www1.apotex.com/global/about-us/press-center/2020/03/23/apotex-donates-hydroxychloroquine-for-a-clinical-study-to-prevent-infection-from-covid-19-with-front-line-health-care-workers
HCQ Patent https://www.origiin.com/2020/04/22/patents-on-hydroxychloroquine-hcq/
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