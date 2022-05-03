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5/1/2022 Miles Guo: The AXIS Act implies that the Americans do not want to sit back and watch the CCP turn Communist China into the center of world civilization. The New Federal State of China must take action, unite all the forces of the world that can be united to push for the legislation of the AXIS Act and spread the words of the Whistleblowers’ Movement