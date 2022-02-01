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Vaccine Adverse Effects Can Be Treated With White Pine Needle Tea!
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244 views • February 01, 2022
Dr. Eric Hensen Talks about a study that showed White Pine Needle Tea combats and stops the covid spike protein.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
David Brody - The Water Cooler Dr. Eric Hensen has a solution for the adverse effects of vaccines
https://americasvoice.news/video/KKprsAjkudxA4ps/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
David Brody - The Water Cooler Dr. Eric Hensen has a solution for the adverse effects of vaccines
https://americasvoice.news/video/KKprsAjkudxA4ps/
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