[Bidan] Caused This

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‘Don’t Let A Good Crisis Go To Waste’
* Leaders when facing a crisis: just ignore it.
* Flashback: inflation is ‘transitory’.
* Inflation, however, is too obvious to deny.
* Any smart person could have seen this coming.
* Virtually everything costs more in Biden’s America.
* Inflation is a disaster for American families.
* Our gubment alone caused this problem.
* Everyone knows what is going on here.
* They are using gas prices to push green energy.
* The left will never propose a solution to problems (even ones they caused) that disempowers Dems.
* Every ‘solution’ makes them more powerful.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 12 May 2022