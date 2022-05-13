[Bidan] Caused This

‘Don’t Let A Good Crisis Go To Waste’

* Leaders when facing a crisis: just ignore it.

* Flashback: inflation is ‘transitory’.

* Inflation, however, is too obvious to deny.

* Any smart person could have seen this coming.

* Virtually everything costs more in Biden’s America.

* Inflation is a disaster for American families.

* Our gubment alone caused this problem.

* Everyone knows what is going on here.

* They are using gas prices to push green energy.

* The left will never propose a solution to problems (even ones they caused) that disempowers Dems.

* Every ‘solution’ makes them more powerful.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 12 May 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6306017457112