JOHN STOSSEL | How Climate “Science” Got Hijacked by Alarmists: Judith Curry
The media insist a “scientific consensus” says climate change is a crisis.
“It’s a manufactured consensus,” researcher Judith Curry tells me.
Curry knows—she once spread alarm about climate change.
Now she reveals the nefarious ways “the science” is corrupted.
To make sure you get our NEW video each week, sign up for video alerts here: https://johnstossel.activehosted.com/f/1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.