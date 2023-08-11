Create New Account
JOHN STOSSEL | How Climate "Science" Got Hijacked by Alarmists: Judith Curry
JOHN STOSSEL | How Climate “Science” Got Hijacked by Alarmists: Judith Curry


The media insist a “scientific consensus” says climate change is a crisis.

“It’s a manufactured consensus,” researcher Judith Curry tells me.


Curry knows—she once spread alarm about climate change.

Now she reveals the nefarious ways “the science” is corrupted.


global warminggreen new dealclimate hoaxclimate cultclimate scamgreat resetenergy crisisnetzero

