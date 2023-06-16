Steve Kirsch
June 15, 2023
As you can see from the transcript, there was never an agreement on WHO would be the judge of the debate and HOW the winner was to be determined.
This didn't stop Avi Bitterman from claiming he won.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ufswm-my-10k-bet-with-avi-bitterman-the-whole-story.html
