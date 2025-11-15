✈️ Trump pressured GOP women to back off the Epstein files - Nov 14th, clip 4

✈️ Trump pressured GOP women to back off the Epstein files.

In today’s gaggle, Trump confirmed that he and his team urged Reps. Lauren Boebert and Nancy Mace not to sign the House petition to release the Epstein files because:

“We think it’s bad to talk about it. It gets away from the subject of how well the Republicans are doing.”

Sources say Boebert was even brought into the Situation Room and asked to withdraw her signature.

Trump downplayed the files again:

“I know nothing about it. If they had anything, they would have used it before the election.”

Then pivoted to inflation stats, rallies, and praise for Xi Jinping.

Along with Marjorie Taylor Greene, Trump also went after Thomas Massie again last night.

Strange... since both of them are pushing for the release of the Epstein files.

Also… did a nine-year-old write that post?

Trump's post:

Did Thomas Massie, sometimes referred to as Rand Paul Jr., because of the fact that he always votes against the Republican Party, get married already??? Boy, that was quick! No wonder the Polls have him at less than an 8% chance of winning the Election. Anyway, have a great life Thomas and (?). His wife will soon find out that she’s stuck with a LOSER!

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115551054294277065

