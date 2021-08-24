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Victims of election fraud in full swing with Patrick Byrne
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92 views • August 24, 2021
A live interview recorded that didn't get any press but facts well known by many. Patrick Byrne has his finger on the pulse of the world, not just America. The battle is on! Time to educate others.
Beijing has a documented plan to be the premier global superpower by 2049. China's CCP is involved in a 100 year takeover of the world which started in 1949 and America is the number one target with Soros’ involvement.
Beijing has a documented plan to be the premier global superpower by 2049. China's CCP is involved in a 100 year takeover of the world which started in 1949 and America is the number one target with Soros’ involvement.
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